Sons of the Forest how to build and crafting explained

Surviving in Sons of the Forest forces you to learn how to build and how to craft so you have all the needed tools and structures to protect yourself.

When it comes to Sons of the Forest, a different danger is waiting behind every rock or inside every cave. From dealing with human necessities, such as hunger, to enduring extreme weather conditions, there is a lot to be concerned about. If this wasn’t enough already, mutants and cannibals attack as soon as they see you.

Because of that, any exploration session is preceded by some preparation. In this guide, we cover how you can build structures and how you craft tools and weapons to make your way out of the weird island of Sons of the Forest.

The way building works on Sons of the Forest is a mix of following instructions from the book with a little bit of creativity on your end. Although this might sound difficult at the beginning, this system actually allows you to have more freedom to construct things. The first method you can use to construct structures in Sons of the Forest is based on stacking or connecting some materials, such as sticks, logs, and even skulls! This gives you a lot of freedom and room to use your creativity to some extent, mostly because you don't need a recipe to create things. For example, sticks can be placed on the ground to make a small fence. Or you can use logs, and chop them in different sizes, to create a ramp. You can consult your book and see the options shown when you're holding it with the right hand to have some ideas of what you can create. The first step to use this method is to position one stick or log items in the place you plan to build something. Then, while holding another item, interact with the first one and see if a white arrow or a dashed line appears. This indicates the direction you can place one item in relation to the other. Now you need to use your imagination to think about what you can create from there. The second method is by using the recipes shown in your book when held with the left hand. In this mode, you find many recipes for different types of structures that can be useful. In case you want to construct one of them, you just need to select it and choose the place where it's going to be built. Doing so places a translucent version of the structure to which you can take the materials needed. This method is less creative and has established steps you need to follow in order to complete the project. In the case of being a solo player, you can ask Kevin to help you build the structure. He will get the materials as well as take them to the right place by himself.