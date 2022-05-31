Sonic Frontiers gets first gameplay teaser trailer

Almost exactly one year after Sonic Frontiers' initial tease, Sega has returned with a new brand-new trailer offering our first, brief look at some gameplay for the hedgehog's latest adventure.

Sonic Frontiers was first teased at the end of last May (with only the vaguest of CGI trailers and no name), but it wasn't until December that first proper details emerged, with Sega describing the title as Sonic's "first ever open zone" game.

"Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom," the publisher said at the time. "Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands - landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!".

Watch on YouTube Sonic Frontiers - Gameplay Teaser.

Since then, it's all been very quiet in terms of new Sonic Frontiers details, but now Sega has returned with a tiny tease of gameplay, in which Sonic can be seen cavorting around a green expanse, engaging in combat and some trademark rail-sliding in search of rings.

Other than perhaps the surprise of what initially appears to be a rather muted art style, there's not an enormous amount to take away from the footage, but Sega notes this new tease is part of a month of coverage on IGN that'll reveal more.

There's no release date for Sonic Frontiers just yet, but it's expected to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC later this year.