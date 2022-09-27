Someone has managed to become a billionaire in GTA Online

One GTA Online player has become a billionaire in-game, nine years after the game released.

Reddit user jamcar70 shared their impressive milestone on the game's subreddit, to a stunned response.

The feat took jamcar70 two years, 34 days and four hours of playtime to achieve, as shown on their screenshot to prove their in-game savings.

Doing some approximate maths, and independently verified by myself, one user calculated this to be an average of about six hours of playtime per day since the game's launch on 1st October 2013 - and that's only if jamcar70 did put in some hours every single day.

In the comments, jamcar70 confirmed they spent a lot of time "AFK on security [cameras]" to maximise the amount they earnt via nightclub business without having to actively play the game.

Regardless, it's quite a commitment to dedicate such a huge amount of time and resources to one game. If only becoming a billionaire was as easy as this in real life.