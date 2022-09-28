Skull and Bones delayed yet again, now launching March 2023

Ubisoft has delayed its long-awaited pirate game Skull and Bones yet again - this time until 9th March 2023.

Originally revealed back in 2017 and in development since 2013, the project's launch has been repeatedly pushed back - and was most recently expected to arrive in November this year.

In a press release this afternoon, Ubisoft said it had made the decision to delay Skull and Bones once again following player feedback from its recent testing programme.

"While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further polish and balance the experience using players' feedback from our Technical tests and Insider Program which happened over the past two weeks," Ubisoft wrote.

"This is the right decision both for our players and for the long-term success of the game as 9th March, 2023 provides for a suitable release window for this very unique new brand."

Ubisoft also provided confirmation today of an open beta for the game, to follow "in the near future".

Back in February, Ubisoft said it was "very happy" with progress on the game, some five years after it was first announced and after official delays in both 2018 and 2019.