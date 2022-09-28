If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Skull and Bones delayed yet again, now launching March 2023

X marks the release spot.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Ubisoft has delayed its long-awaited pirate game Skull and Bones yet again - this time until 9th March 2023.

Originally revealed back in 2017 and in development since 2013, the project's launch has been repeatedly pushed back - and was most recently expected to arrive in November this year.

In a press release this afternoon, Ubisoft said it had made the decision to delay Skull and Bones once again following player feedback from its recent testing programme.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: How damaging are video game leaks?

"While the game development is finished at this stage, the extra time will be used to further polish and balance the experience using players' feedback from our Technical tests and Insider Program which happened over the past two weeks," Ubisoft wrote.

"This is the right decision both for our players and for the long-term success of the game as 9th March, 2023 provides for a suitable release window for this very unique new brand."

Ubisoft also provided confirmation today of an open beta for the game, to follow "in the near future".

Back in February, Ubisoft said it was "very happy" with progress on the game, some five years after it was first announced and after official delays in both 2018 and 2019.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch