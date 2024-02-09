Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Ubisoft boss says £70 Skull and Bones is a "quadruple-A" live-service game

Sails success?

Tom Phillips
Ubisoft's live-service pirate ship game Skull and Bones is a "quadruple-A" project, company boss Yves Guillemot has said.

Discussing the long-awaited project with investors last night, Guillemot justified the live service game launching with a £70 price tag as it being a fully-formed experience that was also supported by a battle pass, premium currency and an in-game store.

"You will see that Skull and Bones is a full-fledged game," Guillemot said. "It's a very big game and we feel that people will really see how vast and complete that game is. So it's a really full triple-A, quadruple-A game that will deliver in the long run."

A look at Skull and Bones' endgame and post-launch plans.Watch on YouTube

Skull and Bones is set to launch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next week on 16th February after a mammoth 11-year development at Ubisoft Singapore, during which the game was rebooted and delayed numerous times.

Some had wondered whether Skull and Bones would ever eventually see release, though a Kotaku report claimed Ubisoft was required to continue working on the game due to a deal with the Singapore government that had resulted in the game receiving generous subsidies. (Ubisoft recently declined to comment to IGN when asked on the record whether this was indeed the case.)

Intrigued? Skull and Bones is now available to play in open beta until 12th February across PC and consoles. Let us know if you've given it a try, and whether you're convinced to pay out for the full release.

