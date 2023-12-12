Seel 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Dewgong in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Sea Lion Pokémon, which means it’s obviously the perfect time to catch a shiny Seel in Pokémon Go.

Seel evolves into Dewgong - a mainstay of Go Battle League, thanks to its bulk and moveset. If you’re new to Pokémon Go‘s PVP mode, or you’re simply looking for the best possible IVs for a new build, this is likely going to be the event for you. Just be aware that if you want to be competitive, you’re going to need two Elite TMs to access the moves you need.

If you’re not keen on Go Battle League, you’ll be pleased to hear that the real draw for this week’s Spotlight Hour isn’t catching Pokémon, it’s transferring them, thanks to the double transfer candy bonus reward that runs alongside the event!

Seel 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch an Seel with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Seel will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Seel:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 833 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 902 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Dewgong good in PVP?

Yes, yes it is. Dewgong excels in Great League. Sadly, its bulk falls off in Ultra League, capping out at 2245 CP. This means it is pretty useless in Master League, of course.

While Dewgong isn’t the best Water or Ice-type, it is the best non-Shadow Water/Ice-type in Great League. Running Ice Shard, Icy Wind and Drill Run - assuming you have an Elite Fast TM and an Elite Charged TM for the first two moves - this Pokémon offers decisive wins against Shadow Gligar, Swampert, Umbreon, Skarmory and Azumarill. This is a respectable set of wins. Losses, meanwhile, will come from Medicham, Galarian Stunfisk, Registeel, Lickitung and Sableye.

In Ultra League, the aforementioned lack of bulk becomes a bit of an issue. While you can pump out wins against Pidgeot, Trevenant, Giratina, Swampert and Greninja, you should expect losses against Cresselia, Talonflame (ouch), Virizion, Tapu Fini and Steelix.

Do not run Dewgong in Master League.

Is there a shiny Seel in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Seel in Pokémon Go, but it’s pretty awful...

Everything in the Seel line is a Water-type, with Dewgong gaining Ice typing. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Shiny Seel was released in May 2019, as part of change in Field Research.

What does shiny Seel look like?

Seel is one of the laziest shinies in the game. You’d be easily forgiven for not even noticing you caught a shiny when playing Pokémon Go on a bright day.

Thanks to Reddit user Caio_Go for the preview!

As you can see, shiny Seel is the definition of lazy. Seel and Dewgong simply go from whitish-blue to cream. There’s not really much else to say other than that we hope you manage to pick one up if you haven’t got one already...

However, since the shiny rate isn’t boosted for Spotlight Hour events, the changes of you seeing one without really going hard is pretty slim!

Other things to know about Seel Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it’s double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to create a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose.

We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that Candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy, or after a huge event like Go Fest Global!

It’s also good to note that, thanks to Seel being a Water-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Check back next week for a primer on Snorunt, and its double evolution XP bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Seel!