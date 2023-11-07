Chinchou 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Lanturn in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Angler Pokémon, which means it’s the perfect time to catch a shiny Chinchou in Pokémon Go.

Chinchou evolves into Lanturn, which has long been a mainstay of Go Battle League, thanks to its interesting typing and strong moveset. If you’re new to Pokémon Go’s PVP mode, or you’re simply looking for the best possible IVs for a new build, this is likely going to be the event for you.

If you’re not keen on Go Battle League, you’ll be pleased to hear that the real draw for this week’s Spotlight Hour isn’t catching Pokémon, it’s transferring them, thanks to the double transfer candy bonus reward that runs alongside the event!

Chinchou 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch an Chinchou with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Chinchou will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Chinchou:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 959 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1039 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Lanturn good in PVP?

Yes. Yes it is.

Lanturn seems almost made for Great League, and while it performs reasonably well in Ultra League, it’s not where it performs best.

So, why is such a bright spark in Great League in particular? This comes down to its almost unique typing - the other options being Wash Rotom and, of course, Chinchou - and the fact that it is Super Effective against both Flying-types and other Water-types. Add in a spammy moveset - Spark, Surf and Thunderbolt - and decent bulk for good measure, and you have a tank that not only goes toe to toe (or the nearest possible equivalent) with Azumarill, but roundly beats it.

In Ultra League, you really need to pump Candy XL into your Lanturn if you want to stand a chance, with a 15/15/15 Lanturn capping out at 2357 CP. If you can afford to do so, you will, again, have a beast on your hands, pulling in decisive wins against Pidgeot, Tapu Fini, Walrein and Charizard, and a reasonably easy win against Obstagoon. It’s not all upside though - the big bad of Ultra League, Swampert, is famously resistant to Electric-types, and will tell you all about it as it pummels you into the Ground. Giratina, Cresselia, Cobalion and Scrafty are all negative match-ups, too.

Do not run Lanturn in Master League.

Is there a shiny Chinchou in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Chinchou in Pokémon Go!

Everything in the Chinchou line is a Water/Electric type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Shiny Chinchou was released in April 2020, as part of the Pokémon GO Safari Zone Liverpool.

What does shiny Chinchou look like?

You can what shiny Chinchou and shiny Lanturn look like in Pokémon Go below:

As you can see, shiny Chinchou is the definition of lazy. At best, the poor thing just swam through the faintest algal bloom in the history of the world. You’d easily be forgiven for not noticing it was a shiny until after you caught it because all that changes is the yellows becoming ever so slightly green.

Shiny Lanturn, at least, gets points for trying. While the blue and yellow perfectly showed off this Pokémon’s typing, we do love a purple shiny, and the combination with yellow (which is largely unchanged), really does pop.

In all, these aren’t really shinies to be excited by, but since the shiny rate isn’t boosted for Spotlight Hour events, the changes of you seeing one without really going hard is pretty slim!

Other things to know about Chinchou Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it’s double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

This is a very important bonus to make the most of, especially for lower-level trainers looking to fill out their Pokédex. The smartest way to maximise do this is to create a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose.

We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that Candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy, or after a huge event like Go Fest Global!

It’s also good to note that, thanks to Chinchou being a Water and Electric-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Check back next week for a primer on Buneary, and its double evolution XP bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Chinchou!