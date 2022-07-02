Sega will match employee donations to accredited non-profit organisations "supporting reproductive rights"

Sega has pledged to match donations to "accredited non-profile organisations supporting reproductive rights" following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade in the US.

It is the latest in a long line of gaming industry companies speaking out against the decision and pledging support of reproductive rights.

"At Sega, we stand for equality and believe in the ability to make choices about one's body is a human right," the brief statement, posted yesterday on Twitter.

"We are matching employee donations to Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation and other accredited non-profit organisations supporting reproductive rights selected out our team members."

It follows similar statements from a host of other game studios, including Bungie, Sucker Punch, Xbox, Bethesda, EA, Ubisoft, Humble Bundle, Naughty Dog, and many, many more, many of which pledged their support several weeks ago when the ruling was first announced.

