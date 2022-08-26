See first gameplay of Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in new trailer

A new trailer for Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been released, showing off gameplay for the first time.

The Soulslike game was announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase in June and will be released in 2023 across Xbox consoles and PC (Game Pass on both), and PlayStation consoles.

It's led by producers Fumihiko Yasuda (Nioh) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne), and judging by the below trailer it certainly looks familiar.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Official Gameplay Trailer

The game is set in China's Three Kingdoms, albeit plagued by demons, and features swordplay inspired by martial arts.

Combat certainly appears fluid and graceful with its evasive spins and balletic leaps, with some impressively animated summons and magic too.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will also be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2022 at publisher Koei Tecmo's booth.

It will have some stiff competition next year, though, with some other similarly Chinese-influenced games.

Earlier this week at Gamescom Chinese developer Everstone revealed its new game Where Winds Meet.

Then there's Black Myth: Wukong, which received a new trailer this week prompting fans to resurface misogynistic posts from its developer.