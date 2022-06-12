Team Ninja reveals Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja reveals Wo Long: Fallen DynastyComing to Xbox Game Pass on day one.
Announced during tonight's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a new project from Team Ninja which will arrive in early 2023 and launch for PC and Xbox Game Pass.
Specifically, it's being led by producers Fumihiko Yasuda (of Nioh fame) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne).
Set in the Later Han Dynasty - or a version of it where demons exist - you play as a nameless soldier skilled in Chinese martial arts. Here's a first trailer - what do you think?
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.