Team Ninja reveals Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Announced during tonight's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a new project from Team Ninja which will arrive in early 2023 and launch for PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Specifically, it's being led by producers Fumihiko Yasuda (of Nioh fame) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne).

Set in the Later Han Dynasty - or a version of it where demons exist - you play as a nameless soldier skilled in Chinese martial arts. Here's a first trailer - what do you think?

Our first look at Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.