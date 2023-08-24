If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sea of Thieves returns to Monkey Island in The Quest for Guybrush next week

As second of three-part Tall Tale continues.

Sea of Thieves artwork showing mighty pirate Guybrush Threepwood stood heroically with hands on hips in the foyer of the Governor's Mansion.
Image credit: Rare/Microsoft
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Sea of Thieves' swashbuckling Monkey Island collaboration continues in the second of three monthly Tall Tales next Thursday, 31st August, Rare has announced.

Pirates got their first taste of Rare's take on Mêlée Island - conjured into existence from the memories of Guybrush Threepwood, thanks to some magical shenanigans relating to Sea of Thieves' purgatorial Sea of the Damned - back in July, in an adventure that admirably captured the series' point-and-click ambience in exploratory first-person 3D.

As you might recall, that first episode - titled The Journey to Mêlée Island - concluded with the return of a certain big bad, and while there are still plenty of unknowns around episode two, The Quest for Guybrush, Rare has already teased that the impassable fog previously preventing exploration beyond Mêlée island's port town will lift, giving players access to the whole of the island and some iconic locations from the series' history.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island announcement trailer.

Eurogamer's Victoria Kennedy and myself had a lot of fun with episode one, as we giddily enthused at the time of its arrival, and it's well worth checking out if you haven't done so already. All three episodes, incidentally, take place on instanced servers, meaning you can play them at your own leisure, away from the bother of other crews.

Rare's Monkey Island collaboration is set to conclude in September, which should hopefully tide Sea of Thieves players over until October, when the game's extremely delayed Season 10 will finally arrive. Rare hasn't yet announced what its big headline feature will be, but confirmed in a livestream last month that it's proven "tougher than anticipated to pull together".

Topics in this article

Comments
