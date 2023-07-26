Sea of Thieves season 10 release delayed into October

Season 10 of Sea of Thieves has been delayed, and will now launch on 19th October.

"It's not a decision we've taken lightly, and we share your disappointment that it's something we've needed to do," Sea of Thieves' head of community Christina McGrath wrote in a blog update earlier today.

"However, after careful consideration, we firmly believe that it's the best thing to do for the quality of the release, the sustainability of our development process and the wellbeing of our team."

An update on season 10 from the Sea of Thieves team.

McGrath cited the upcoming season's headline feature, something the team has found "tougher than anticipated to pull together", as one of the reasons for this delay. Originally the season was aiming for an August release.

"We recognise that it's not just the delay of new content that's frustrating, but the impact on season nine's length too," McGrath continued, with the developer stating it was never the intention to have the current season last as long as it has.

"We know you've come to expect a consistent rhythm of how and when we deliver new gameplay experiences, and season 10's delay means that we'll be asking you to wait a little while longer to get your hands on a big, brand new feature."

McGrath assured Sea of Thieves' community there will still be a "solid line-up of shenanigans" arriving in the game over the next few months, to tide players over until October.

This includes a 'Gold & Glory' weekend, which will run from 4th - 7th August. Legends Week will then be returning, with the promise of "new things to do and earn for both Legends and Legends-to-be". There will also be a Sea of Thieves community weekend in September. This will be a 'Talk like a pirate day' special.

The developer has said more information on these events will be coming soon.

Image credit: Rare

In addition to the above, a trio of Monkey Island-themed Tall Tales will be released over the next few months.

The first of these tales is currently available for players to sail on into. I recently played through this opening chapter with fellow Eurogamer pirate Matt, and we both thoroughly enjoyed our trip to Mêlée Island. In fact, I called it the "second best Monkey Island crossover I've ever seen".

Matt was more poetic with his thoughts, and wrote: "One of my favourite moments in Sea of Thieves' new Monkey Island collaboration comes right near the start of the first episode; as you sail through the familiar pea green soup of the Sea of the Damned, approaching a distant, dimly lit island, a transformation occurs.

"Suddenly, the familiar Monkey Island theme begins to stir in a rumbling of steel drums, the fog parts in unison with a dramatic colour palette shift, and there it is, in a sheer blast of giddying nostalgia: the unmistakable moonlit heft of Mêlée Island, sprawled beneath searing purple skies."

If you are a fellow Monkey Island fan, I would highly recommend checking this Tall Tale out for yourself.