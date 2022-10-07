If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Say bonjour to Bowser and co in Mario movie trailer in different languages

Lost in translation.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

Last night, we got our first look at Chris Pratt's Mario and Jack Black's Bowser in the new teaser for the Super Mario Bros. Movie from Illumination.

But this trailer was not only shared in English (the version you can see below). Universal has also been uploading this trailer to its many YouTube channels, meaning we can hear just how Toad, Kamek and the rest of those in the Mushroom Kingdom (that we have seen so far at least) sound in Spanish, Italian and more.

Let's a go!

First up, as this one has been garnering a lot of attention on Twitter, here is the French version of Mario making his way to the Mushroom Kingdom. Or, in this case, the Royaume Champignon.

Bonjour à tous!

Next up, we have the German version of yesterday's trailer, with a very imposing sounding Bowser. It looks nicht gut for those poor penguins.

Ich liebe dich bis zum mars und wieder zurück.

Here is the trailer in Italian, and personally I love Italian Toad - è molto gentile!

Che bello.

Below is the trailer in Spanish, and this time around I feel Kamek steals the show. In the words of my ex-boyfriend, te amo.

Hola, que tal?

Lastly, here is the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer from Universal Brazil. Kamek sounds more like he has a cold here, but to be fair he is standing on a massive sheet of ice.

Bom dia!

So, what are your thoughts on this movie so far?

