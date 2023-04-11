If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Super Mario Movie beats Frozen 2 to become biggest animated film debut of all-time

Record smash bros.

Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Movie is a monster success, and has broken the record for the largest-ever opening weekend of any animated movie.

The Mario brothers brought in $377m in ticket sales worldwide since their debut last week, beating previous record holder Frozen 2's $358m.

As you might expect, this also gives Mario the best opening for any video game adaptation ever, animated or otherwise. Indeed, Mario has already almost caught Sonic the Hedgehog 2's $405m total gross in just a few days.

Watch on YouTube
The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It's hard to overstate what a massive moment this is for Nintendo, which has waited for decades to dip its toe back into the Hollywood pool after its last attempt at a Super Mario Bros. movie.

The film's success also comes despite a rather lukewarm response generally from movie critics, which has left the film with a middling Metacritic score. (The User Score, from ratings by the general public, is far more glowing.)

So, what next? Sequels, I guess - and the Mario movie has plenty of hints at what could be on the horizon.

Overall, I enjoyed my time with the film, which I dubbed "an entertaining advert for everything Nintendo" in Eurogamer's Super Mario Bros. Movie review.

"Illumination's version of this world, made hand-in-white-glove with Miyamoto himself, undoubtedly allows for more freedom - though, perhaps unusually for Miyamoto, steadfastly refuses to upset the tea table itself."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch