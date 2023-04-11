Super Mario Movie beats Frozen 2 to become biggest animated film debut of all-time
Record smash bros.
Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Movie is a monster success, and has broken the record for the largest-ever opening weekend of any animated movie.
The Mario brothers brought in $377m in ticket sales worldwide since their debut last week, beating previous record holder Frozen 2's $358m.
As you might expect, this also gives Mario the best opening for any video game adaptation ever, animated or otherwise. Indeed, Mario has already almost caught Sonic the Hedgehog 2's $405m total gross in just a few days.
It's hard to overstate what a massive moment this is for Nintendo, which has waited for decades to dip its toe back into the Hollywood pool after its last attempt at a Super Mario Bros. movie.
The film's success also comes despite a rather lukewarm response generally from movie critics, which has left the film with a middling Metacritic score. (The User Score, from ratings by the general public, is far more glowing.)
So, what next? Sequels, I guess - and the Mario movie has plenty of hints at what could be on the horizon.
Overall, I enjoyed my time with the film, which I dubbed "an entertaining advert for everything Nintendo" in Eurogamer's Super Mario Bros. Movie review.
"Illumination's version of this world, made hand-in-white-glove with Miyamoto himself, undoubtedly allows for more freedom - though, perhaps unusually for Miyamoto, steadfastly refuses to upset the tea table itself."