Here's the first trailer for Nintendo's animated Mario movie

After years of behind-the-scenes chatter, Nintendo has shared the first trailer for its Chris-Pratt-starring animated Super Mario movie.

Announced back in 2018, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a collaboration between Nintendo and Universal Pictures' Illumination animation division. It sees Pratt heading an all-star cast that includes Jack Black as Bowser and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

Since initial casting details broke last year, all has been largely quiet, but the veil of secrecy has finally been lifted today with the first official teaser trailer, which you can see below.

Watch on YouTube The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Official Teaser Trailer.

Although many might have assumed Nintendo would use the occasion to shine a spotlight on Pratt's version of Mario (a casting decision that proved somewhat controversial on its announcement), the iconic plumber - who appears to be a stranger to the Mushroom Kingdom in this particular movie iteration - only puts in a fleeting appearance toward the end of the trailer, with Pratt having just two lines of dialogue.

Instead, most of the reveal is dedicated to Bowser's assault on a penguin castle, with a little help from Kamek (voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson), and an army of Koopas. Other familiar faces include Toad and, in a brief coda, Luigi (Charlie Day) fleeing from a swarm of Skeleton Koopas.

All in all, it's a promising first glimpse for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with the trailer managing to land a few successful visual gags and introducing a striking take on the Mushroom Kingdom that's at once familiar and quite unlike anything we've seen in the games before - the vertiginous Toad town beneath a looming Peach's castle being a particular highlight.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - which also stars Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike - is expected to release on 7th April next year.