Save up to 80% on a range of Ubisoft games

Is it unreasonable to say that Ubisoft are like the DFS of the game world? It can certainly feel like you see some of their titles in any given sale on any given storefront at any given time. There are some great deals to be had in the sale on their own store though, with some titles being reduced to all-time low prices.

Bear in mind that codes sold here are for the Ubisoft Connect launcher, so these buys won’t be additions to your Steam or Epic library. All games are also included in the Ubisoft+ subscription service, which is available on PC for £12.99/$14.99 a month.

Check out some of the highlights from the Premium Sale below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Complete Edition

The full package of the utterly mammoth Viking romp is currently the cheapest that it’s ever been – just prepare to lose a few hundred hours if you plan to see it all.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Complete Edition on PC – £40.95/$49 (was £116.99/$139) from Ubisoft Store

Trials Fusion: Awesome Max Edition

Trials Fusion is daft. It’s the same old motocross action on a 2D plane, but now there’s a fire breathing, laser-eyed unicorn on the cover. That tells you all you need to know, other than the fact that £8.50 is the tried and tested sale price, having routinely been this cheap when on offer in the past.

Trials Fusion: Awesome Max Edition on PC – £8.50 (was £33.99) from Ubisoft Store

Farcry 6: Gold Edition

It’s time again to topple a dictatorship, one outpost at a time. The only difference between this version and the, ahem, “Game of the Year” Edition is that you’re missing the upcoming Lost Between Worlds DLC. Which, given that there’s currently a £66.39 difference in cost between them, you’ll surely still be better off grabbing this one now and buying that expansion separately when it surfaces.

Farcry 6: Gold Edition on PC – £33.60/$40 (was £83.99/$99.99) from Ubisoft Store

Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete

A real golden oldie. Grab yourself a classic of turn-based strategy for half the price of a latte. Now if only they’d make a sequel – it’s been seven years since the last entry in the series.

Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete on PC – £2.15/$2.50 (was £8.59/$9.99) from Ubisoft Store

Riders Republic: Gold Edition

If you’re of the mind that there’s not enough extreme sports games any more, you probably already own this open world jack of all trades. If you don’t, there’s a lot of fun to be had roaming the huge mountainscape on bikes, skis, snowboards, and even rocket-propelled wingsuits. This version includes the Year 1 Pass too, which adds BMXs into the mix.

Riders Republic: Gold Edition on PC – £27.72/$33 (was £83.99/$99.99) from Ubisoft Store

The big ticket franchises in Ubisoft’s stable are well represented across the rest of the sale, with Assassin’s Creed, Anno, Ghost Recon, Farcry, Heroes of Might and Magic, and Watch Dogs all seeing multiple entries at a reduced price. It also turns out there’s an ultimate edition of Uno, with Rayman and Immortals Fenyx Rising DLC included. Who knew.

