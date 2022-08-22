Save up to £45 on a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Very's Summer Deals

The Nintendo Switch OLED made some really nice upgrades to the original Switch including a larger OLED screen, adjustable stand, improved dock and improved audio, which have further cemented the popularity of Nintendo's best-selling home console.

The ability to play a whole host of games on your TV or as a handheld makes the Switch OLED a good deal already, but getting a new console with a game or two in a bundle can make that deal even sweeter. Right now at UK retailer Very, there's 10 different Switch OLED bundles with discounts of up to £45, meaning you can start off your Switch collection for less.

The highlight of the bunch is the bundle with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is £45 off down to just £305- that's £5 cheaper than buying the OLED console on its own!

Here's the rest of Very's summer deals for Switch OLED bundles:

Those are a lot of excellent choices for the first games to play on your new Switch OLED. If you need some help deciding which to pick, then have a read of Eurogamer's 20 best Nintendo Switch games guide to see which one is best for you.

