Save up to £45 on a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Very's Summer Deals

Get Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with a Switch OLED for less than the console's RRP.
The Nintendo Switch OLED made some really nice upgrades to the original Switch including a larger OLED screen, adjustable stand, improved dock and improved audio, which have further cemented the popularity of Nintendo's best-selling home console.

The ability to play a whole host of games on your TV or as a handheld makes the Switch OLED a good deal already, but getting a new console with a game or two in a bundle can make that deal even sweeter. Right now at UK retailer Very, there's 10 different Switch OLED bundles with discounts of up to £45, meaning you can start off your Switch collection for less.

The highlight of the bunch is the bundle with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is £45 off down to just £305- that's £5 cheaper than buying the OLED console on its own!

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Neon Blue/Neon Red & Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £305 from Very (was £35)

Here's the rest of Very's summer deals for Switch OLED bundles:

Those are a lot of excellent choices for the first games to play on your new Switch OLED. If you need some help deciding which to pick, then have a read of Eurogamer's 20 best Nintendo Switch games guide to see which one is best for you.

If you want to stay up-to-date on future deals for Switch consoles including the Switch Lite and standard Switch, or deals on Switch games and accessories, check out our best Switch Deals page. Also, make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we're posting the best deals we find throughout the week.

