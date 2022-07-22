Save up to £40 on Razer mice at Currys

Razer makes some of the best gaming accessories out there, with a huge range of headsets, keyboards, chairs, and mice that will suit gamers no matter what style of game they play.

Razer accessories can be pricey at times but when they go on sale you can get a good deal on something that will last you a long time.

That's certainly the case right now at Currys, where you can save up to £40 on a trio of Razer Mice, including the Halo Infinite edition of the Razer DeathAdder V2, which is down to £30 right now.

If you're not a Halo super-fan but like the look of the DeathAdder V2, and would like it without cables, the wireless model of the mouse is also on sale with a £25 discount.

The biggest discount of the three mice is on the classic Razer Basilisk V2 mouse, which is discounted by £40 down to £40, a great price for one of the fastest and most accurate gaming mice around.

You can get free delivery on all of these mice too when you use the code 'FNDDGAMING' at checkout, or you can save a further £5 on your basket by choosing free click-and-collect instead and still applying the code which will knock the price of delivery off anyway.

If you want to pair your new Razer mouse with a premium mouse pad to make the most of those fancy sensors, then you can save £5 on the Razer Strider Gaming Surface which is down to £30 at Currys.

If you want some further help deciding what makes a good gaming mouse, have a read of Digital Foundry's best gaming mice page.