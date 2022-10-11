Save over a third on this 144Hz LG UltraGear gaming monitor

When you're after a gaming monitor around the £100 mark, it's often a matter of settling for a basic 1080p display from Dell or HP with a single port and zero bonus features. But this UltraGear from LG is a cut above the rest, especially at Amazon's current special price of just £109.99. That's a huge £70 off the standard retail price.

Not only is it a full HD display, but also a fast panel thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate. This makes it ideal if you're more into shooters such as Call of Duty and Apex Legends, or other esports titles like League of Legends and Rocket League. And given the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles have many games with high frame rate support, this could be an ideal option for both PC and console gamers.

There's also AMD FreeSync support with that refresh rate, meaning you'll get less screen tearing when playing action heavy games. There's a headphone jack, two HDMI ports and also DisplayPort support. This makes it ideal to connect multiple devices, whether it's a console, laptop or desktop. And with a 1ms response time, you won't have to worry about any unstable images ruining your gameplay. Also, despite coming with a cool black and red stand, there's also a VESA mounting option.

