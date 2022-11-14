Save over a third on Corsair's HS55 Wireless Core gaming headset from Amazon

Corsair are known for making some great gaming headsets, usually aimed at the premium market. This often means their products carry a premium price.

The Corsair HS55 Wireless Core is a quality headset, compatible with both PC and PS5, and it's currently available for £64.99 from Amazon. That's a big £35 saving off the standard RRP.

With 2.4GHz wireless support, this HS55 Wireless Core is supported by the new PlayStation 5. But not only that, it supports the system's Tempest 3D audio, the signature spatial audio feature.

However, it's also compatible with PCs and PS4 consoles thanks to Bluetooth functionality, with a range up to 50 feet. Whichever method you choose, the headset can last up to 24 hours per charge, and 15 minutes of charging can give you up to six hours of use.

The lightweight construction will certainly help you play for hours on end too, as the headset weighs just 266g in total. Plus, the memory foam and leatherette materials allow for comfortable ear pads.

The omnidirectional mic will help your friends hear you clearly, and its quality has even been certified by Discord. One really helpful feature it has is the flip to mute functionality, so moving the microphone up and away from your face will let you answer that phone call without interfering with your gameplay. You can also control volume with buttons on the bottom of the ear cups.

This significant price reduction on the HS55 headset is just another example of Black Friday arriving early this year. In fact, check out our early deals guide to make sure you're not missing out on anything currently on sale. And keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. It's the place we use to share deals we find throughout the day, and also where we share stock information for PlayStation 5 consoles.