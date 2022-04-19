Save £70 on this SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset

SteelSeries make a wide range of excellent gaming headsets for different budgets. The Pro is one of their more premium models, and it's currently down to just £109.99 over at Amazon right now. That's a huge £70 saving off the standard retail price.

The headphones are capable of pushing high-resolution audio, and with DTS' Headphone:X v2 surround sound, which allows for better spatial audio so you feel even more immersed than before.

The bidirectional ClearCast microphone is SteelSeries' signature high-quality mic that allows for greater audio detail thanks to background noise cancellation. And thankfully, you don't have to worry about where these features will work as the headset is compatible with PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The headband also makes it comfortable to wear the headset for long periods thanks to the elastic ski goggle fabric below the frame. This will avoid the usual pain and fatigue we all experience with a bad pair of headphones sometimes. And the same goes for the ear cups, which are designed with a weave to allow for air to keep your ears cooler for longer. This hasn't come at the cost of quality though, with a steel frame providing the Arctis Pro rigidity way beyond what a plastic frame can offer.

Although these black Arctis Pro headphones aren't available at Amazon US, the Arctis 5 is available for $99.99 for our American readers. The Arctis 5 has similar features to the Pro, including a ClearCast microphone and RGB lighting.

