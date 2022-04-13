Save £200 on this premium MSI Creator Z16 gaming laptop

MSI are one of the best laptop makers around, especially when it comes to their gaming range, balancing value and specs better than some other manufacturers.

The MSI Creator Z16 is an incredibly powerful laptop, with an RTX 3060 and 16GB of memory, available for just £1199 at Amazon right now. That's a £200 saving off the usual RRP.

The laptop has a generous 16 inch QHD+ display. With a 2560x1600 resolution, this gives it a 16:10 aspect ratio, perfect for productivity thanks to greater vertical space. But it's no slouch, with a 120Hz refresh rate and great colour accuracy, so it's ideal for creative work such as photo and video editing.

And with an 11th gen Core i7 processor, you'll have no problem making use of that 120Hz display as it'll keep up with fast esports titles such as Doom Eternal and Call of Duty. But if you want to just play narrative titles that look great, you'll have no issue playing at great detail settings with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, which is the sweet spot for price and functionality in gaming laptops right now.

There's 16GB of memory and 512GB of NVMe SSD, which should be plenty to keep you going for a while, especially when you're juggling multiple apps while doing work. There's also two Thunderbolt ports, Killer-branded wi-fi 6 and two USB-A ports. It's also packaged in a sleek design weighing just over 2kg, which is quite rare for a gaming laptop this packed with features.

