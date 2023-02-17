Save £18 on a digital copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at My Nintendo Store

There's only a few months to go until The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the Kingdom is released for Nintendo Switch on 12th May 2023, so if you haven't already completed its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, you still have time to start the journey from the beginning.

Although Breath of the Wild was released all the way back in March 2017, the masterpiece of a game rarely sees a major discount. However, up until the end of 19th Feb, My Nintendo Store is selling the digital version for £42 at My Nintendo Store and on the Nintendo eShop, offering an £18 saving. We here at Jelly Deals, however, have worked out how you can save a couple of extra quid on top of this already fantastic saving.

We recommend paying a visit to our pals over at VG247 and buying Nintendo e-shop vouchers through their store. They're currently running a promotion where you can take 5 per cent off purchases with the code "VG247".

You can either save £2.50 off a £50 eShop voucher, making it £47.50 and leaving you with an extra £5.50 for something else on the eShop. You could perhaps put it towards the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass which is enjoying a 30 per cent discount right now and has a sale price of £12.59.

Alternatively, you could buy a £25 voucher for £23.75 and a £15 voucher for £14.25, giving you a total of £40 in credit for £38. You'll have to pay the remaining £2 through another payment method on the Nintendo eShop but overall, you'll save an extra £2 on Breath of the Wild, making it a £20 saving instead of £18.

Just make sure that when you go to make your purchase of the game, that you opt for the e-Shop instead of My Nintendo Store, so that you can use your newly-purchased eShop credit.

Can't be bothered to take the extra steps to save a couple of extra quid? No biggie, digital versions of Breath of the Wild and the Expansion Pass are available through My Nintendo Store and we've popped the links below:

In addition to these offers, if you're thinking of upgrading to a Nintendo Switch OLED console, you can currently bag one with a discounted digital copy of Breath of the Wild and a bonus Switch case for £351.99 at My Nintendo Store. You can choose from either a white Switch OLED model or a Neon Switch OLED model.

If you'd prefer to buy the Switch OLED console on its own, you can grab a Switch OLED for £289.95 from The Game Collection right now. And if you're looking for the cheapest place to buy a physical copy of The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild, Amazon is selling it for £47.99.

Remember! The My Nintendo Store offers will be valid until 23:59pm on 19th Feb. The VG247 eShop promo code is valid until the end of Feb, and there's plenty more products to use the code towards if you're not in need of any Nintendo eShop credit at the moment.