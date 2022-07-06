Save 15 per cent when you pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at Currys

After nearly five years since the previous entry, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is nearly upon us. Monolith Soft have become masters of the action RPG genre, perfecting their formula with recent Xeno games for Nintendo platforms.

With Nintendo taking on publishing duties, it's quite uncommon to get any second-party title at a discount, particularly soon after release. However, Currys have Xenoblade Chronicles 3 available at a pre-order discount of 15 per cent. This takes the game from £44.99 to £38.24. To get the discount, all you have to do is add the code 'XENO15' once the game is in your shopping basket. The game is expected to arrive on July 29th.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 follows the warring nations of Keves and Agnos on the planet Aionios with everyone having a lifespan of just a decade. This is enough to create a gripping story, packed with action and all taking place in lush, unique environments.

A recent Nintendo Direct from a couple of weeks ago also showed off the developer's plans to support Xenoblade Chronicles 3 well after release thanks to an expansion pass. This will provide updates (including items, outfits and story expansion) in an update before the year is up.

