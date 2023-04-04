If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4's mouse Ashley Graham explained

A brie-f history lesson.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Since Resident Evil 4 Remake released, there's been an influx of Ashley Graham fanart depicting her as a tiny mouse.

If you're wondering how and why Moushley has turned up on your Twitter feed, even without all the random changes Elon Musk implements daily, here's what happened.

When character redesigns for the remake were first revealed, a few people (myself included) mourned the loss of Ashley's ears poking out from under her hair. I think it's cute! I've always jokingly considered them Dumbo ears, though others see the similarities to a mouse.

Watch on YouTube
Watch Aoife's spoiler-free review of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

One of the first to make the mouse connection was artist Agrimmora, who posted the first Moushley fanart on 24th March. What if you booted up Resident Evil 4 Remake and Ashley was just a tiny mouse. What would you do?

"I saw a joke drawing that depicted Ashley with big ears and this came to mind", they tweeted as a follow-up, to explain where the idea came from. The fanart Agrimmora had seen was this piece posted by salomoncallee on 22nd March, which depicted Leon and Ashley listening to the dialogue lines of the enemies in the game.

Since then, plenty of others have been joining in with their own Moushley Graham creations. Capcom has even acknowledged how popular the idea has become. On 31st March, a tweet containing the mouse and cheese emojis was posted by the official Resident Evil account.

Whilst we don't have an official appearance from Moushley, you can add her to Resident Evil 4 Remake via mods. This collaboration between cathroon and TheComicFiend has Moushley perch on top of Leon's head as if she's controlling him in a Ratatouille sort of situation.

If you're stuck on Resident Evil 4 remake, we've got walkthroughs for all chapters and side-missions to help you out. Meanwhile, I'll be in the corner squeaking out over Moushley.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch