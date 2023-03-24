If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4 remake's The Mercenaries mode release date set for early April

Knives out.

Wesley Yin-Poole
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Resident Evil 4 remake Mercenaries mode
Capcom

Resident Evil 4 remake's The Mercenaries mode launches 7th April, Capcom has announced.

The release date for the free DLC was revealed as part of the Resident Evil 4 remake launch trailer, below.

The Mercenaries is a long-running Resident Evil challenge mode that sees players attempt to defeat as many enemies as they can before the timer runs out - or you die. In the original Resident Evil 4, Mercenaries mode was unlocked upon completing the main game.

Resident Evil 4 remake is out across PC, PlayStation and Xbox today, 24th March. Head over to the Eurogamer review to find out what we thought. And if you’re after some help, head over to our Resident Evil 4 remake walkthrough guide.

Comments
