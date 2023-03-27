Resident Evil 4 hexagon puzzle solution for Stone Pedestal, Hexagon Piece locations

The hexagon puzzle in Resident Evil 4 is located on the dock in Chapter 3, but you can't solve this Stone Pedestal puzzle until Chapter 4, as you need to get all of the Hexagon Pieces.

The puzzle seems incredibly complicated to begin with, but there's actually an easy solution that lets you complete it in just two moves!

To speed along your journey, we've detailed an easy hexagon puzzle solution for the Stone Pedestal in Resident Evil 4 below, along with all three of the Hexagon Piece locations.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the solution or puzzle might not be the same in the original version.

Resident Evil 4 Hexagon Piece locations

Here's where to find all three Hexagon Pieces for the Stone Pedestal in Resident Evil 4:

Hexagon Piece A location

Hexagon Piece A is located opposite the Merchant at the docks, near the stairs. You can get it in either Chapter 3 or Chapter 4.

Hexagon Piece B location

You'll find Hexagon Piece B at the Fish Farm in the northwestern corner, past the laser traps, near a blue medallion.

This piece can also be picked up in either Chapter 3 or Chapter 4.

Hexagon Piece C location

The Hexagon Piece C is located in the Small Cave Shrine found in the north of the lake. You need to take the boat there after defeating Del Lago, then solve the Small Cave Shrine puzzle. The Hexagon Piece is in a suitcase to the right of the statue.

You can only get Hexagon Piece C in Chapter 4.

Resident Evil 4 hexagon puzzle solution for Stone Pedestal

Once you have all three Hexagon Pieces, insert them into the Stone Pedestal on the docks, where you first got the boat.

It took us a while to find the quickest way to solve it, so to speed things along for you, here's an easy hexagon puzzle solution for the Stone Pedestal in Resident Evil 4:

Turn the clump of bottom-left pieces once. Turn the clump of top pieces once.

If you prefer to see it as pictures, here's the first clump of hexagon pieces you should turn:

After that, here's a picture of the second clump of hexagon pieces to turn:

Finally, here's what the picture should look like once the Hexagon Pieces are roated correctly:

Once you've solved the puzzle, you'll get the 'Depraved Idol' treasure, which is worth 15,000 ptas.

