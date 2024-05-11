Today’s Connections hint and answer on 12th May for 336

Another day and another puzzle for you to solve. In case you some help, here's the Connections answer for today, 12th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Involves poking

- Involves poking Green - Related to meat

- Related to meat Blue - A way of making expressions shorter

- A way of making expressions shorter Purple - A list of drinks

Kid belongs in the Yellow group, Round in Green, and Pin in Blue Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 12th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Mama Mia Omg Kid Mule Pin Round Sling Needle Chuck Ram Rib Flank Tease Libre Loin

Connections answer for 12th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Playfully Poke Fun at - Kid, Needle, Rib, Teaser

Cuts of Beef - Chuck, Flank, Loin, Round

Acronyms - MIA, OMG, PIN, RAM

Cocktails Minus Places Names - Libre, Mama, Mule, Sling It might not seem like it, but the blue group was the first group I figured out due to OMG and RAM. Rib and Tease reminded me of tickling other people as a way of playing with them, especially kids. Loin helped me think about the cuts of beef.