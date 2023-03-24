Resident Evil 4 blue medallion locations for all 'Destroy the Blue Medallions' Requests

You have to find all of the blue medallions in Resident Evil 4 to complete the six 'Destroy the Blue Medallions' Requests.

Requests reward Spinels, which can be spent at the Merchant in exchange for guns, treasures, weapon attachments, and more! So, it's a good idea to complete all the Requests you can.

Some are trickier to spot, so we've detailed every blue medallion location in Resident Evil 4 below, including where to find the blue medallions at the Farm, Fish Farm, Castle Gate, Grand Hall, Cargot Depot, Cliffside Ruins, and a few strays elsewhere.

Please note that this is a guide for the remake of Resident Evil 4 so the locations won't be the same in the original version.

Resident Evil 4 blue medallions locations at Farm

Area: Farm.

Reward: Spinel x3.

The very first 'Destroy the Blue Medallions' Request is picked up from a wall in the north of the Farm area, but you don't need to pick it up to start destroying the medallions. However, picking the Request up does add the medallion icons to your map.

There are five medallions you need to destroy to complete this Request. Here's where to find all the blue medallions at the Farm in Resident Evil 4:

Farm blue medallion location 1

Outside the typewriter room in the south.

Farm blue medallion location 2

Inside the small barn in the south.

Farm blue medallion location 3

Inside the small hut to the west, on the roof.

Farm blue medallion location 4

On the top floor of the locked barn in the east, hanging from the window.

Farm blue medallion location 5

Hanging on the stairs behind the Wayshrine in the north.

Resident Evil 4 blue medallion locations at Fish Farm, Quarry, and dock

Area: Quarry to Fish Farm.

Reward: Spinel x4.

The 'Destroy the Blue Medallions 2' Request is picked up from a wall just before the Quarry.

There are five medallions you need to destroy to complete this Request. Here's where to find all the blue medallions at the Fish Farm, Quarry, and dock in Resident Evil 4:

Quarry blue medallion location

Far above the northern exit to the Quarry.

Dock blue medallion location

Under the floor of the dock.

Fish Farm blue medallion location 1

Hanging inside the first hut in the east.

Fish Farm blue medallion location 2

Hanging from a gap in the planks of the wall in the south.

Fish Farm blue medallion location 3

Found hanging under the wooden pathway in the north, past the lasers.

Resident Evil 4 blue medallion locations at Castle Gate

Area: Castle Gate.

Reward: Spinel x5.

We don't actually know the exact place you pick up the 'Destroy the Blue Medallions 3' Request, as we destroyed them before finding it, but it's most likely by the door just before entering the castle, or near the Merchant inside the door.

There are six medallions you need to destroy to complete this Request. Here's where to find all the blue medallions at the Castle Gate in Resident Evil 4:

Castle Gate blue medallion location 1

On the window above the crumbling building you come across the enemy with the parasite at the top of the Castle Gate. There's a locked door in this building to indicate it's the correct one.

Castle Gate blue medallion location 2

In the window of the small, round structure found beside where the cannon is raised to, across the bridge from the first blue medallion location.

Castle Gate blue medallion location 3

You can see this blue medallion while looking to the north from the second blue medallion's location, where the cannon is raised to. It's far up, hanging from the castle, so you might want to use a rifle with a scope to destroy it.

Castle Gate blue medallion location 4

Hanging above the area you jump down and raise the cannon from, below the second and third blue medallion locations.

Castle Gate blue medallion location 5

We got this blue medallion by climbing up the ladder after raising the cannon and looking left. It's hanging from the tower to the right of the spiral steps.

Castle Gate blue medallion location 6

The last blue medallion is located beside the treasure box, which is near the crumbling building with the parasite enemy and first blue medallion. However, you need to go the long way round and up the ladder by the cannon room to reach this medallion, unless you've already unlocked the crumbling building's door.

Resident Evil 4 blue medallion locations at Grand Hall, Dining Hall, Armory, and Gallery

Area: Grand Hall (and adjoining rooms).

Reward: Spinel x5.

The 'Destroy the Blue Medallions 4' Request is picked up from a table by the Merchant in the Grand Hall.

There are six medallions you need to destroy to complete this Request. Here's where to find all the blue medallions at the Grand Hall, Dining Hall, Armory, and Gallery in Resident Evil 4:

Grand Hall blue medallion location 1

Hanging above the right-hand side at the very start of the Grand Hall, after entering through the Courtyard.

Grand Hall blue medallion location 2

Up the stairs, to the very east of the Grand Hall, hanging from the balcony behind the statue.

Grand Hall blue medallion location 3

This Grand Hall medallion is actually very tricky to spot, as it's inside the chandelier at the top of the Grand Hall. It looks like one of the lightbulbs, so search for one with a slight blue glow.

Dining Hall blue medallion location

Hiding behind a curtain at the back of the Dining Hall.

Armory blue medallion location

The top floor of the Armory, hanging above the south side.

Gallery blue medallion location

On the bottom floor, beside a pillar in the south.

Resident Evil 4 blue medallion locations at Cargo Depot

Area: Cargo Depot.

Reward: Spinel x5.

The 'Destroy the Blue Medallions 5' Request is picked up from a wall before the Merchant just north from Facility 1 Storage. You can only get it after finding the Level 3 Keycard and rescuing Ashley from her cell.

There are five medallions you need to destroy to complete this Request. Here's where to find all the blue medallions at the Cargo Depot in Resident Evil 4:

Cargo Depot blue medallion location 1

Found under the very east of the Cargo Depot as you enter through the south side, near the cliffs at the edge.

Cargo Depot blue medallion location 2

In the bottom floor of the Cargo Depot, on the north side above some square cages.

Cargo Depot blue medallion location 3

Also on the bottom floor, but on the south side, in between two shipping containers.

Cargo Depot blue medallion location 4

This blue medallion is hanging far above the Cargo Depot, above the southern entrance from Facility 1 Storage. If you stand exactly where we are in the map picture below and look south, you'll be able to see it.

Cargo Depot blue medallion location 5

Another tricky one to find, but if you stand above the stairs leading to Facility 2 and look southeast, you'll see this Cargo Depot blue medallion hanging from a circular structure.

Resident Evil 4 blue medallion locations at Cliffside Ruins

Area: Cliffside Ruins.

Reward: Spinel x5.

The 'Destroy the Blue Medallions 6' Request is the last blue medallions side quest in Resident Evil 4. It's picked up from the wall leading out of the Cliffside Ruins, to the south.

There are five medallions you need to destroy to complete this final medallion Request. Here's where to find all the blue medallions at the Cliffside Ruins in Resident Evil 4:

Cliffside Ruins blue medallion location 1

Head back from where you picked up the request and look to the right. The blue medallion is hanging from some scaffolding.

Cliffside Ruins blue medallion location 2

You can get this blue medallion from the ground floor, or take the ladder down. It's hanging from the ruins near a treasure, to the north.

Cliffside Ruins blue medallion location 3

Go down the ladder to where the treasure is and look north out of a gap in the ruins to see this medallion across from you.

Cliffside Ruins blue medallion location 4

You have to get a good angle to see this blue medallion, so stay in the area below the ladder, near the treasure and stand in the same place we are in the map picture below. You'll then see this Cliffside Ruins medallion hanging from the tower above you if looking southwest.

Cliffside Ruins blue medallion location 5

We actually struggled with finding this medallion, as we couldn't work out what floor it was supposed to be on.

The last blue medallion at the Cliffside Ruins is behind the ladder that leads down to the treasure. Move more to the left if you can't see it straight away.

Congratulations, you've now found every blue medallion in the Resident Evil 4 remake!

