Puppet Soulslike Lies of P reaches 1m sales in under a month

Lies of P, the Pinocchio-themed Souslike from Korean developer Neowiz, has reached 1m copies sold within a month of its release.

Those sales are across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC. The game is additionally available on Xbox Game Pass.

"The reception has been incredible so far, and we are beyond thankful that over one million players have already embarked on their journey through Krat," said Jiwon Choi, Lies of P's game director. "Likewise, we are excited for what the future holds for Lies of P, and can't wait to share more when the time is right."

Indeed, DLC for the game has already been confirmed.

Co-CEO of Neowiz Seungchul Kim also commented: "This incredible milestone for Lies of P proves the potential of Korean console games on the global stage. The Lies of P project was a challenging endeavour for Neowiz and Round8 Studio and we take great pride in what we achieved with this title."

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Krat.

I spoke with Choi at Gamescom ahead of the game's release, where we discussed the challenges of taking on FromSoftware at its own genre.

"We wanted a challenge and to make the best game of that genre," said Choi. "There are so many Soulslike games and already masterpieces from FromSoftware. It was pressure and motivation at the same time."

Lies of P released last month to positive reviews, despite following the same Soulslike template as others.

"Lies of P has strong enough foundations in its edgy tone and tweaked weapons to provide an enjoyable experience for those in need of a FromSoft fix," reads our Eurogamer Lies of P review.

It was later updated to make respeccing easier along with other balance changes.