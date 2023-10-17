Watch NYCC Insider now!

Puppet Soulslike Lies of P reaches 1m sales in under a month

And that's the truth.

Lies of P close up of the hero in a moody setting.
Image credit: Neowiz
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Lies of P, the Pinocchio-themed Souslike from Korean developer Neowiz, has reached 1m copies sold within a month of its release.

Those sales are across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC. The game is additionally available on Xbox Game Pass.

"The reception has been incredible so far, and we are beyond thankful that over one million players have already embarked on their journey through Krat," said Jiwon Choi, Lies of P's game director. "Likewise, we are excited for what the future holds for Lies of P, and can't wait to share more when the time is right."

Lies of P - Official Release Date TrailerWatch on YouTube

Indeed, DLC for the game has already been confirmed.

Co-CEO of Neowiz Seungchul Kim also commented: "This incredible milestone for Lies of P proves the potential of Korean console games on the global stage. The Lies of P project was a challenging endeavour for Neowiz and Round8 Studio and we take great pride in what we achieved with this title."

I spoke with Choi at Gamescom ahead of the game's release, where we discussed the challenges of taking on FromSoftware at its own genre.

"We wanted a challenge and to make the best game of that genre," said Choi. "There are so many Soulslike games and already masterpieces from FromSoftware. It was pressure and motivation at the same time."

Lies of P released last month to positive reviews, despite following the same Soulslike template as others.

"Lies of P has strong enough foundations in its edgy tone and tweaked weapons to provide an enjoyable experience for those in need of a FromSoft fix," reads our Eurogamer Lies of P review.

It was later updated to make respeccing easier along with other balance changes.

Topics in this article

About the Author
Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

