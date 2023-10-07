If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lies of P DLC has been confirmed by the developer's careers website

Sighs of Glee.

Lies of P may have only recently dropped, but already we have confirmation that DLC is about to go into production.

Whilst we often get these hints from unlocked LinkedIn pages or dataminers, this time, it is the developer/publisher itself, Neowiz, that let slip courtesy of its recruitment site.

As spotted by Okami13, Neowiz's site gives a little overview of its latest title, Lies of P, where it proudly displays that it was the most wanted game on PlayStation.

Beneath that, it gives a brief rundown of the "extreme action RPG project", and, in the second-to-last point, adds: "DLC planned for production".

The thought of a follow-up chapter already has fans excited on the Leaks and Rumours subreddit, with many speculating how the tease at the end of Lies of P will tie into any potential sequels or DLC.

For now, though, I probably wouldn't hold your breath. "planned" for production is not the same as in production, so it may be some time before we get things confirmed. Either way, we'll keep you posted.

"At times, Lies of P is clumsy and frustrating, but there's a solid core of Soulslike fun to be had and a few glimmers of greatness," Caelyn wrote in their Lies of P review, in which they awarded the soulslike adventure 3 stars out of 5.

"It leaves me hoping that the team has the confidence to step out of From Software's shadow with their next game.

"It's highly unlikely that they'll be able to beat the originals at their own game, but the talent and passion to make their own material something special is clearly present, if only they tapped into it a little more."

Find out why our friends at Digital Foundry say Lies of P has three performance modes, but "only 60fps cuts the mustard".

