Here's Lies of P's full achievement list

Lies of P's full achievement list has reportedly leaked online.

The list, if legitimate, hints at how many bosses the Souls-like title will boast, their names, and how many endings the dark fairy tale – which is loosely based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio – may offer.

If you're hoping to remain spoiler-free, it may be best to click away now. But if you're intrigued, join me after the video below to see all 43 achievement names and their descriptions …

: Obtain all trophies. Real boy: They all lived happily ever after : [Real boy: They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending.

: [Real boy: They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending. Free from the puppet string : [Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending.

: [Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending. Rise of P : [Rise of P] Reach the ending.

: [Rise of P] Reach the ending. The First Puppet : Kill the Nameless Puppet

: Kill the Nameless Puppet Strongest Normal Weapon : Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.

: Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level. Strongest Special Weapon : Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.

: Strengthen a special weapon to its max level. Strongest Legion Arm : Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.

: Modify a Legion Arm to its max level. Extreme Potential : Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.

: Activate P-Organ to Phase 5. Pianist of Krat : Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.

: Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat. Legion Arm Collector : Collect all Legion Arms.

: Collect all Legion Arms. Special Weapon Collector : Collect all special weapons.

: Collect all special weapons. Normal Weapon Collector : Collect all normal weapons.

: Collect all normal weapons. Golden Melody : Collect and play all records.

: Collect and play all records. Learning about Emotions : Learn all gestures.

: Learn all gestures. Veteran Explorer : Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.

: Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards. End of Riddles : Discover all Trinity Sanctums.

: Discover all Trinity Sanctums. First Lie : Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.

: Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance. Stargazer’s Guide : Repair a Stargazer.

: Repair a Stargazer. Exploring Possibilities : Try to assemble a weapon.

: Try to assemble a weapon. The Ultimate Defense Technique : Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.

: Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard. Fatal Blow : Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.

: Deliver a successful Fatal Attack. The Bastards and the Sweepers : Kill a Stalker.

: Kill a Stalker. Parade Master : Kill the Parade Master.

: Kill the Parade Master. Scrapped Watchman : Kill the Scrapped Watchman.

: Kill the Scrapped Watchman. King’s Flame : Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.

: Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco. Fallen Archbishop : Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.

: Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus. The Delayed Match : Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

: Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. King of Puppets : Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.

: Kill Romeo, King of Puppets. The Champion of Evolution : Kill Champion Victor.

: Kill Champion Victor. Puppet-Devouring Green Monster : Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.

: Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster. Corrupted Parade Master : Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.

: Kill the Corrupted Parade Master. Revenge of Black : Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.

: Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. The Complete One : Kill Laxasia the Complete.

: Kill Laxasia the Complete. The Awakened God : Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.

: Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus. Bear Gold Coin Fruit : Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.

: Harvest Gold Coin Fruit. From Across the Rift : Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.

: Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies. The Story of the Prince : Find out about the last story of Venigni.

: Find out about the last story of Venigni. The Story of the Refined Old Lady : Find out about the last story of Antonia.

: Find out about the last story of Antonia. The Story of the One Who Dreamed : Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.

: Find out about the last story of Simon Manus. The Story of One Father : Find out about the last story of Geppetto.

: Find out about the last story of Geppetto. The Story of a Stranger Girl : Find out about the last story of Eugénie.

: Find out about the last story of Eugénie. The Story of the Blue Butterfly: Find out about the last story of Sophia.

PowerPyx also reports that on PlayStation consoles, Lies of P has one platinum, three gold, 13 silver, and 26 bronze trophies for PlayStation players.

