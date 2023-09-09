If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's Lies of P's full achievement list

A sight for sore lies.

Scrapped Watchman enemy and P in Lies of P
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Lies of P's full achievement list has reportedly leaked online.

The list, if legitimate, hints at how many bosses the Souls-like title will boast, their names, and how many endings the dark fairy tale – which is loosely based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio – may offer.

If you're hoping to remain spoiler-free, it may be best to click away now. But if you're intrigued, join me after the video below to see all 43 achievement names and their descriptions …

Lies of P Is Pinocchio Meets Bloodborne - EVERYTHING WE KNOW SO FAR! 4K Gameplay.
  • Lies of P: Obtain all trophies.
  • Real boy: They all lived happily ever after: [Real boy: They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending.
  • Free from the puppet string: [Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending.
  • Rise of P: [Rise of P] Reach the ending.
  • The First Puppet: Kill the Nameless Puppet
  • Strongest Normal Weapon: Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.
  • Strongest Special Weapon: Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.
  • Strongest Legion Arm: Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.
  • Extreme Potential: Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.
  • Pianist of Krat: Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.
  • Legion Arm Collector: Collect all Legion Arms.
  • Special Weapon Collector: Collect all special weapons.
  • Normal Weapon Collector: Collect all normal weapons.
  • Golden Melody: Collect and play all records.
  • Learning about Emotions: Learn all gestures.
  • Veteran Explorer: Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.
  • End of Riddles: Discover all Trinity Sanctums.
  • First Lie: Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.
  • Stargazer’s Guide: Repair a Stargazer.
  • Exploring Possibilities: Try to assemble a weapon.
  • The Ultimate Defense Technique: Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.
  • Fatal Blow: Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.
  • The Bastards and the Sweepers: Kill a Stalker.
  • Parade Master: Kill the Parade Master.
  • Scrapped Watchman: Kill the Scrapped Watchman.
  • King’s Flame: Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.
  • Fallen Archbishop: Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.
  • The Delayed Match: Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
  • King of Puppets: Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.
  • The Champion of Evolution: Kill Champion Victor.
  • Puppet-Devouring Green Monster: Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.
  • Corrupted Parade Master: Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.
  • Revenge of Black: Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
  • The Complete One: Kill Laxasia the Complete.
  • The Awakened God: Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.
  • Bear Gold Coin Fruit: Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.
  • From Across the Rift: Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.
  • The Story of the Prince: Find out about the last story of Venigni.
  • The Story of the Refined Old Lady: Find out about the last story of Antonia.
  • The Story of the One Who Dreamed: Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.
  • The Story of One Father: Find out about the last story of Geppetto.
  • The Story of a Stranger Girl: Find out about the last story of Eugénie.
  • The Story of the Blue Butterfly: Find out about the last story of Sophia.

PowerPyx also reports that on PlayStation consoles, Lies of P has one platinum, three gold, 13 silver, and 26 bronze trophies for PlayStation players.

Don't forget, it's a month of big hitters on Game Pass, with Solar Ash joining Starfield and Lies of P on the Xbox and PC subscription service.

Solar Ash is the follow-up to Hyper Light Drifter from developer Heart Machine, and turns the surreal dreamscape of that world into a 3D roguelike. It will be available on console, PC and cloud on 14th September.

