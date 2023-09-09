Here's Lies of P's full achievement list
A sight for sore lies.
Lies of P's full achievement list has reportedly leaked online.
The list, if legitimate, hints at how many bosses the Souls-like title will boast, their names, and how many endings the dark fairy tale – which is loosely based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio – may offer.
If you're hoping to remain spoiler-free, it may be best to click away now. But if you're intrigued, join me after the video below to see all 43 achievement names and their descriptions …
- Lies of P: Obtain all trophies.
- Real boy: They all lived happily ever after: [Real boy: They all lived happily ever after] Reach the ending.
- Free from the puppet string: [Free from the puppet string] Reach the ending.
- Rise of P: [Rise of P] Reach the ending.
- The First Puppet: Kill the Nameless Puppet
- Strongest Normal Weapon: Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.
- Strongest Special Weapon: Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.
- Strongest Legion Arm: Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.
- Extreme Potential: Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.
- Pianist of Krat: Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.
- Legion Arm Collector: Collect all Legion Arms.
- Special Weapon Collector: Collect all special weapons.
- Normal Weapon Collector: Collect all normal weapons.
- Golden Melody: Collect and play all records.
- Learning about Emotions: Learn all gestures.
- Veteran Explorer: Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.
- End of Riddles: Discover all Trinity Sanctums.
- First Lie: Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.
- Stargazer’s Guide: Repair a Stargazer.
- Exploring Possibilities: Try to assemble a weapon.
- The Ultimate Defense Technique: Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.
- Fatal Blow: Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.
- The Bastards and the Sweepers: Kill a Stalker.
- Parade Master: Kill the Parade Master.
- Scrapped Watchman: Kill the Scrapped Watchman.
- King’s Flame: Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.
- Fallen Archbishop: Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.
- The Delayed Match: Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
- King of Puppets: Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.
- The Champion of Evolution: Kill Champion Victor.
- Puppet-Devouring Green Monster: Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.
- Corrupted Parade Master: Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.
- Revenge of Black: Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
- The Complete One: Kill Laxasia the Complete.
- The Awakened God: Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.
- Bear Gold Coin Fruit: Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.
- From Across the Rift: Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.
- The Story of the Prince: Find out about the last story of Venigni.
- The Story of the Refined Old Lady: Find out about the last story of Antonia.
- The Story of the One Who Dreamed: Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.
- The Story of One Father: Find out about the last story of Geppetto.
- The Story of a Stranger Girl: Find out about the last story of Eugénie.
- The Story of the Blue Butterfly: Find out about the last story of Sophia.
PowerPyx also reports that on PlayStation consoles, Lies of P has one platinum, three gold, 13 silver, and 26 bronze trophies for PlayStation players.
Don't forget, it's a month of big hitters on Game Pass, with Solar Ash joining Starfield and Lies of P on the Xbox and PC subscription service.
Solar Ash is the follow-up to Hyper Light Drifter from developer Heart Machine, and turns the surreal dreamscape of that world into a 3D roguelike. It will be available on console, PC and cloud on 14th September.