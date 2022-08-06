PUBG: Battlegrounds' update 19.1 is coming to PC next week

PUBG: Battlegrounds' next big update, 19.1, is slated to release on 10th August for PC and 18th August for consoles.

It includes a new MP9 weapon - the first fully-automatic SMG that uses 9mm - a new vehicle that will see you "zipping down roads with sirens ablaze" (so not for the stealthy, it seems), and the Blue Chip Detector tactical gear which uses primary weapon slots but can be used to scan for enemies within a 100m radius; you'll see the nearest 12 enemies on the map.

We'll also get our collective hands on the brand-new 1500hp Folding Shield and "once again have the opportunity to drop onto the Haven map". The update also brings "familiar foes" from the recently-announced Assassin's Creed season.

ICYMI, the crossover event for PUBG will bring Assassin's Creed-themed cosmetics, events, and "world elements" from 17th August until 22nd September, as well as themed resources and props on the Haven map where you just may find a hidden Animus machine and Leap of Faith ledges.

There's also some Assassin-flavoured gear coming to New State Mobile too - the mobile PUBG - which includes "over 30 unique Assassin's Creed-themed costumes, such as Ezio's Outfit and Shay's Outfit weapon skins, and collaboration crates", as well as limited-time events. Play daily to receive log-in rewards from 18th August until 21st September.

"As part of the ongoing collaboration between PUBG: Battlegrounds and Assassin’s Creed, players will be able to discover a variety of themed resources and props on the Haven map, now available again for the first time since Season 16," Krafton explains.

"Abstergo Industries has taken over one of the map’s main buildings, complete with a hidden Animus machine and strategically placed “Leap of Faith” ledges on the building’s rooftop. In addition, the collaboration gives players the chance to earn themed cosmetic rewards through gameplay, including new costumes, bag skins, a parachute skin, an emote and more."

PUBG's "hottest destination", new map Deston, is out now on PC and console. It's the first new map to come to the battle royale since it went free-to-play.

Deston includes a flooded downtown, a swamp, coastlines, "one of the tallest skyscrapers in the game" as well as the Lodge, the "biggest building ever made" in the game.

