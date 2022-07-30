Assassin's Creed is coming to PUBG Battlegrounds next month

Assassin's Creed will be stopping by for a visit in PUBG: Battlegrounds later this summer (or Q3, for those of you in the southern hemisphere).

The crossover event will bring Assassin's Creed-themed cosmetics, events, and "world elements" from 17th August until 22nd September.

There'll be costumes, bag skins, parachute skin, emote, gun charm and spray item up for grabs, as well as Abstergo Industries Infiltrate Haven, themed resources and props on the Haven map where you just may find a hidden Animus machine and Leap of Faith ledges…

"When the tales of the Animus become the realities of the battlegrounds, players will have the chance to acquire Assassin’s Creed-themed in-game items, see Abstergo Industries introduced to the world of PUBG: Battlegrounds, and participate in a series of exclusive events to earn Assassin’s Creed-themed crate tickets," developer Krafton explains.

There's also some Assassin-flavoured gear coming to New State Mobile too - the mobile PUBG - which includes "over 30 unique Assassin's Creed-themed costumes, such as Ezio's Outfit and Shay's Outfit weapon skins, and collaboration crates, as well as limited-time events. Play daily to receive log-in rewards from 18th August until 21st September.

That's all Krafton has to share right now, but - as always - we'll keep you updated when that changes.

