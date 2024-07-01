Poppy Playtime Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze coming to Xbox

Xbox owners will soon be able to get their hands on Poppy Playtime Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze.

"Chapter 1 brings players into the abandoned Playtime Co. Factory as a former employee returning to find out what happened to the employees who vanished," reads the official blurb.

"With GrabPack in hand, explore the factory to solve puzzles, follow the clues to help you get closer to the truth and fight for your life as the toys terrorise you."

On its Xbox release, Poppy Playtime will be available in nine languages and cost $4.99 (I have asked for clarification on UK pricing). Those interested can pre-order from this Friday, 5th July. The first chapter will then be playable from 12th July.

You can see a little tease for what lies ahead via the video below.

The indie horror survival game first released on PC back in 2021. It then went on to make its debut on PlayStation 4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in December. A third chapter was released on PC a few months ago.

If you are interested, a Poppy Playtime book was released earlier this year, promising its readers exclusive secrets and backstory on the origins of popular character Huggy Wuggy, the Smiling Critters, and more. You can see a little preview of this book via the first video above.