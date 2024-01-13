Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards

The Dazzling Dream event celebrates Fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

During this Pokémon Go event, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks, catch the Fairy-type Pokémon who are spawning more frequently and complete the Dazzling Dream Collection Challenges.

Dazzling Dream also marks the release of shiny Cutiefly and Ribombee in Pokémon Go!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Dazzling Dream Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Dazzling Dream Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 16th January at 8pm (local time). For completing this challenge before this deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and add progress to your Elite Collector Medal. Keep in mind that two of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge - Wigglytuff and Clefable - must be obtained via evolution. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Dazzling Dream Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Jigglypuff - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)

- In the wild or seasonal field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) Wigglytuff - Evolve Jigglypuff using 50 Jigglypuff Candy

- Evolve Jigglypuff using 50 Jigglypuff Candy Clefairy - In the wild

- In the wild Clefable - Evolve Clefairy using 50 Clefairy Candy

- Evolve Clefairy using 50 Clefairy Candy Cottonee - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon)

- In the wild or seasonal field research task (Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon) Swirlix - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Power up a Pokémon 10 times)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Power up a Pokémon 10 times) Spritzee - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Hatch an Egg)

- In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Hatch an Egg) Cutiefly - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Power up a Pokémon 10 times) This challenge will reward you with 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust and Carbink encounter.

Dazzling Dream Hatch Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Dazzling Dream Hatch Collection Challenge is running throughout the Dazzling Dream event in Pokémon Go and ends on Tuesday 16th January at 8pm (local time). By finishing this challenge before its deadline, you'll receive a number of rewards and add progress to your Elite Collector Medal. Remember - you must obtain all of the Pokémon for this Collection Challenge by hatching eggs. Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Dazzling Dream Hatch Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Togepi - Event-exclusive 7km egg or seasonal 2km egg

- Event-exclusive 7km egg or seasonal 2km egg Spritzee - Event-exclusive 7km egg

- Event-exclusive 7km egg Swirlix - Event-exclusive 7km egg

- Event-exclusive 7km egg Cutiefly - Event-exclusive 7km egg For completing this challenge, you'll earn 30,000 XP, 10,000 Stardust and Carbink encounter. It's the the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, so make sure you complete the Timeless Travels quest! The Dazzling Dream event is currently running. During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Dazzling Dream field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops during the Dazzling Dream event in Pokémon Go may see you receiving event-exclusive field research tasks. These tasks can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. Yet, you may want to complete them during the event as the encounters they reward will help complete the above Collection Challenges. Here are the Dazzling Dream field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon reward - 20 Mega Gardevoir or Altaria Energy

reward - 20 Mega Gardevoir or Altaria Energy Evolve 3 Fairy-type Pokémon reward - Carbink encounter

reward - Carbink encounter Hatch an Egg reward - Alolan Vulpix or Spritzee encounter

reward - Alolan Vulpix or Spritzee encounter Hatch 2 Eggs reward - Mawile encounter

reward - Mawile encounter Power up a Pokémon 10 times reward - Swirlix or Cutiefly encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with the information! Alolan Vulpix and Carbink encounters can be earned by completing the event-exclusive field research tasks.