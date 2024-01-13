Pokémon Go Dazzling Dream Collection Challenge, field research tasks and rewards
Everything you need to know about the Dazzling Dream event.
The Dazzling Dream event celebrates Fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
During this Pokémon Go event, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks, catch the Fairy-type Pokémon who are spawning more frequently and complete the Dazzling Dream Collection Challenges.
Dazzling Dream also marks the release of shiny Cutiefly and Ribombee in Pokémon Go!
On this page:
Dazzling Dream Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Dazzling Dream Collection Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 16th January at 8pm (local time). For completing this challenge before this deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and add progress to your Elite Collector Medal.
Keep in mind that two of the Pokémon in this Collection Challenge - Wigglytuff and Clefable - must be obtained via evolution.
Here are all of the Pokémon in the Dazzling Dream Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Jigglypuff - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)
- Wigglytuff - Evolve Jigglypuff using 50 Jigglypuff Candy
- Clefairy - In the wild
- Clefable - Evolve Clefairy using 50 Clefairy Candy
- Cottonee - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon)
- Swirlix - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Power up a Pokémon 10 times)
- Spritzee - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Hatch an Egg)
- Cutiefly - In the wild or event-exclusive field research task (Power up a Pokémon 10 times)
This challenge will reward you with 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust and Carbink encounter.
Dazzling Dream Hatch Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Dazzling Dream Hatch Collection Challenge is running throughout the Dazzling Dream event in Pokémon Go and ends on Tuesday 16th January at 8pm (local time). By finishing this challenge before its deadline, you'll receive a number of rewards and add progress to your Elite Collector Medal.
Remember - you must obtain all of the Pokémon for this Collection Challenge by hatching eggs.
Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Dazzling Dream Hatch Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Togepi - Event-exclusive 7km egg or seasonal 2km egg
- Spritzee - Event-exclusive 7km egg
- Swirlix - Event-exclusive 7km egg
- Cutiefly - Event-exclusive 7km egg
For completing this challenge, you'll earn 30,000 XP, 10,000 Stardust and Carbink encounter.
It's the the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, so make sure you complete the Timeless Travels quest! The Dazzling Dream event is currently running. During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Dazzling Dream field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during the Dazzling Dream event in Pokémon Go may see you receiving event-exclusive field research tasks. These tasks can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. Yet, you may want to complete them during the event as the encounters they reward will help complete the above Collection Challenges.
Here are the Dazzling Dream field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon reward - 20 Mega Gardevoir or Altaria Energy
- Evolve 3 Fairy-type Pokémon reward - Carbink encounter
- Hatch an Egg reward - Alolan Vulpix or Spritzee encounter
- Hatch 2 Eggs reward - Mawile encounter
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times reward - Swirlix or Cutiefly encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with the information!
Everything you need to know about the Dazzling Dream event in Pokémon Go
There are two bonuses running throughout the Dazzling Dream event in Pokémon Go - double catch Stardust and double hatch Stardust. Both bonuses will be available until the event ends on Tuesday 16th January at 8pm (local time).
The Dazzling Dream also sees the release of shiny Cutiefly and Ribombee.
Shiny Cutiefly family comparison from r/The Silph Road
Thank you to JEREMIE from reddit for the above comparison.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Dazzling Dream event:
- Clefairy
- Jigglypuff
- Togetic
- Marill
- Snubbull
- Cottonee
- Blue Flower Flabébé - In the Asia-Pacific region
- Orange Flower Flabébé - Worldwide
- Red Flower Flabébé - In Europe, the Middle East and Africa
- White Flower Flabébé - Worldwide
- Yellow Flower Flabébé - In the Americas
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Dedenne
- Cutiefly
- Morelull
Any 7km eggs you collect during Dazzling Dream will also have the following egg pool, with Cutiefly having a higher chance of being shiny:
- Togepi
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Cutiefly
You can also now purchase the Cutiefly Mask from the in-game store, which is certainly an item your avatar can wear...
Finally, you can purchase a pay-to-play timed research quest during Dazzling Dream. This quest costs £1.99, $2 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, with the rewards including two Premium Battle Passes, XP and two Star Pieces. Keep in mind that purchasing this quest is nonrefundable and it must be complete before Tuesday 16th January at 8pm (local time) or else it will expire.
Hope you enjoy the Dazzling Dream event!