PlayStation VR2 will have over 20 games at launch

Sony has announced that its upcoming PlayStation VR2 will have over 20 first-party and third-party games available at launch.

The announcement was made today in a business briefing by Sony on its "Game and Network Services Segment."

Speaking to investors in a briefing call, PlayStation chief Jim Ryan said, "Right now, there is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR2," (thanks, VGC).

"That energy, that effort and that money will continue to grow as the installed base of PlayStation VR2 headsets grows also."

Back in January, Sony revealed the PlayStation VR2 along with its technical details at CES.

The headset features integrated cameras to track head movement, along with 4K HDR OLED panels which offer a 110-degree field of view at 90 or 120Hz.

There are also new controllers, called the PlayStation VR2 Sense, which feature the same trigger effect featured on the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller.

It also announced the first game to launch on the headset, a Horizon spin-off named Horizon Call of the Mountain.

However, we are still yet to recieve a release date or pricing details from Sony, so we'll have to wait a little while longer.