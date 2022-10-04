PlayStation open to FromSoftware film and TV "opportunities"

Sony has said it's "not unthinkable" it will now develop film or TV versions of FromSoftware games following its recent increase in ownership of the Japanese developer.

At the end of August, both Sony and Chinese publisher Tencent increased their shareholding in the Elden Ring and Soulsbourne studio. Sony now owns just over 14 percent.

Now, speaking to Reuters, PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst has said the purchase opened up the possibility of FromSoftware properties getting the PlayStation Productions treatment.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Was Google Stadia always destined for failure?

"You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost," Hulst said of FromSoftware, "but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities".

Sony has recently made rapid plans to turn many of its own first-party properties into TV and film productions, with almost all of its top-tier franchises set to be adapted in one way or another.

Following the success of its Tom Holland-starring version of Uncharted, Sony has a Ghost of Tsushima movie in the works, as well as movie versions of Gran Turismo, Gravity Rush and Days Gone.

There will also be a live-action television series adapting destruction racer Twisted Metal, set to star Anthony Mackie.

Before all that, of course, is HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV series - for which we recently got a detailed trailer.

So, BloodHBOrne? Elden Rings of Power on Amazon Prime? What would you like to see adapted from the FromSoftware back catalogue?