Playable Elden Ring Game Boy demake on the way

Elden Ring... but on a Game Boy?

Reddit user shin is in the process of making a playable demake of FromSoftware's epic on the original Game Boy.

The world of the Lands Between has been shrunk down into the iconic greens of Nintendo's handheld, now with a top-down view.

It most closely resembles the Legend of Zelda games, with its cute pixel characters and sword combat.

The clip shin shared on reddit is their take on the Chapel of Anticipation and features not only the first boss (Grafted Scion) but a pixel art Erdtree in the background.

The creator is also sharing their process on their Twitch channel, so you can watch as the game gradually takes shape.

This isn't the first time a FromSoftware game has been demade. Earlier this year a Bloodborne demake was released on PC and proved incredibly popular.

That same team are now working on Bloodborne Kart - a bizarre kart racing game set in the gothic streets of Yharnam.