Phasmophobia's console release delayed to October due to "fire incident"

Was originally expected this month.

A screenshot of Phasmophobia showing a dimly lit living room viewed in first-person at night. Its furnishing are cast in shadow and the only source of light is a TV screen showing a test signal near a window to the rear of the room. The unseen investigator surveying the scene holds up a small handheld electronic device labelled 'spirit box' with two rows of buttons beneath an orange digital display.
Image credit: Kinetic Games
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners eagerly awaiting the previously announced August release of ghost hunting hit Phasmophobia will now have a bit longer to wait; developer Kinetic Games has opted to push launch back to October after a "recent fire incident".

Phasmophobia first made waves when it launched into early access on PC back in September 2020, quickly amassing an enthusiastic following after streamers helped propel its spooky investigatory ghost hunting action - which sees players attempting to gather evidence and complete objectives across a variety of haunted locales - up the charts as Halloween struck.

Since then, Kinetic Games has continued to expand and evolve the core co-operative ghost hunting experience with new maps, new equipment, new ghost types, better haunting AI, and, more recently, custom difficulty settings. And with the PC version developing nicely, a console release was confirmed earlier this year, with the studio announcing Phasmophobia would hit PlayStation 5 (including PSVR2) and Xbox Series X/S this August.

Phasmophobia console announcement trailer.

In a new update shared on social media, however, Kinetic has now pushed a console release back to October, explaining that, "due to a recent fire incident in our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop been significantly impacted."

"After careful consideration," it continued, "we have made the tough design to delay the console release, initially set for August, while we get everything sorted." Kinectic says Phasmophobia will now launch on consoles "during the week leading up to Halloween this October", which will give it "the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything."

"Your patience and understanding mean everything to us," the developer concluded, "and we can't wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles".

