Psychological horror game Phasmophobia gets early access console release this August

Day scare centre.

Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Ready yourselves. Goosebump-inducing ghost hunting sim Phasmophobia is headed to PlayStation 5, including VR2, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game will release across consoles in early access this August, although a specific date has not yet been announced. Developer Kinetic Games has, however, teased some of what console players can expect.

A new trailer gives a look at the various ghost hunting tools that will be in our arsenal, including ouija boards, crucifixes and those blacklight glow stick things that I am sure have a proper name but I can't think of it right now. It is all suitably spooky, as you can see for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube
It's like deja-boo.

This version of Phasmophobia will include optional crossplay support, so players can still team up with their fellow ghost hunters, regardless of platform, to face the spirits together.

After all, nothing says friendship like hearing the paranormal whispering sweet nothings in your ear as your pals try and leg it from the room before they get got by the game's unforgiving spirits.

We will update you when we hear more, otherworldly or otherwise, about Phasmophobia's console release. Until then, the game is currently available on PC if you fancy taking a look to see what it is all about. It's also something of a favourite for the Eurogamer video team - see them having a play below:

Watch on YouTube
Let's Play Phasmophobia with the Eurogamer video team!
Topics in this article

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
