Parts of Grand Theft Auto 5's stolen source code leak online

Parts of Grand Theft Auto 5's stolen source code have leaked online, and swiftly been removed via copyright strike by Rockstar.

The code in question is a string of scripting functions, as shared on reddit. It includes references to game elements like camera, graphics and cutscenes, as well as gangs and DLC.

On its own, the leak isn't particularly enlightening about the next game in the series, but Rockstar's swift takedown proves the legitimacy of the recent leak.

Back in September, videos and screenshots from the yet-to-be-revealed Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked online. It was suspected that source code from GTA5 was stolen at the same time.

Rockstar then acknowledged the leak, stating it suffered a "network intrusion".

With the huge success of GTA 5, as well as GTA Online, fans are exceptionally eager for information on the next game.

Rockstar will "properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready". Sit tight folks.

GTA isn't the only series to have suffered recent leaks: God of War Ragnarök, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and A Plague Tale: Requiem all suffered leaks ahead of release.