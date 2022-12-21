If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Outer Wilds and eight other games leave Xbox Game Pass this December

"The past is past."
Nine games leave Xbox Game Pass by the end of this month, including the widely acclaimed Outer Wilds.

The following nine games leave the subscription service soon:

  • Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
  • Tropico 6
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Outer Wilds
  • Gorogoa
  • The Pedestrian
  • Embr
  • Iron Harvest (Windows)
Oddly, the games were not announced as leaving Game Pass in the latest Xbox blog post which revealed which games were headed there this month.

As a reminder, the big games to launch on Xbox Game Pass this month are LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and High on Life.

High on Life has become a surprise hit on Game Pass, with Microsoft announcing that it is now the biggest third-party Game Pass launch ever, and "the biggest release of a single player-only game in the service's history".

