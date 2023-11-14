If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Outer Wilds finally launches on Switch next month

Eye can't believe it.

The player roasts a marshmallow over the campfire in this screenshot from Outer Wilds on Nintendo Switch
Image credit: Annapurna / Eurogamer
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Indie darling Outer Wilds finally has a Nintendo Switch release date: 7th December 2023.

We've been waiting years for the Nintendo Switch edition of the accalaimed sci-fi game to finally arrive - now, it's less than a month away.

Outer Wilds: Archeologist Edition, as this version is known, wraps in the game's Echoes of the Eye expansion. Pre-orders begin later today via the Nintendo eShop.

For fans of boxes, a physical version of the game will launch sometime in 2024.

Here's a quick look at how Outer Wilds looks on Nintendo Switch, in this trailer shared by Nintendo:

"Explore a toy-box cosmos governed by violent forces in this mesmerising adventure," Eurogamer wrote in its original Outer Wilds review, published back in 2019 when the game launched for PC and Xbox.

We subsequently also reviewed the game's expansion, awarding it top marks and saying it was "a splendid, moody elaboration of what makes Outer Wilds so special" in our Echoes of the Eye review.

Outer Wilds

PS4, Xbox One, PC

