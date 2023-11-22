Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Ever since Kevin Kostner strapped on some tight leather trousers and helped a film studio lose loads of money, the world has been besotted with watery worlds. That's not true, I just wanted to reference Water World. It's not even a useful analogy for this piece, because I want to talk about underwater worlds. God, Kevin, way to mess up my intro.