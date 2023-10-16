If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Now Starfield is finally out, Bethesda's Pete Hines is retiring

To begin "exciting new chapter".

Starfield screenshot showing members of Constellation having a meeting
Image credit: Bethesda
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Bethesda exec Pete Hines has announced his retirement after 24 years at the company, just weeks after Starfield's launch.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the now-former head of publishing said he would begin an "exciting new chapter", which will include "exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life".

Hines said this was not a decision he came to easily, but "after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right."

Said Hines: "This is certainly not goodbye by any means. My love of Bethesda and its people has never wavered, and I will never stop being part of this incredible community we have grown. Thank you to the hundreds and thousands of fans I've gotten to meet and talk to over the last 24 years. Your energy, creativity, and support has been such a big part of my journey. I look forward to experiencing the next part of the adventure alongside you.

"Working with the amazing people, teams, and studios at Bethesda has been the greatest experience of my life. I'm incredibly proud of everything we have done together, and I'm genuinely excited to see the amazing things they will create next."

In response to this news, Bethesda's own social media team acknowledged the exec's retirement, saying its head of publishing's public presence was "only a small part" of his role at the company.

"His contributions have been integral in building Bethesda and its family of studios into the world-class organisation that it is today. His vision helped push us forward, and his hard work inspired us," the account wrote, wishing Hines all the best for his retirement.

While Bethesda is still working on further updates for Starfield, it also has other projects ticking along in the background. This includes early work on The Elder Scrolls 6 and, elsewhere in the Zenimax family of companies owned by Microsoft, the upcoming Indiana Jones game from MachineGames.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

