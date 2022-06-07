No, Fortnite is not getting into cryptocurrency, Epic boss says

Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney has spoken out about a fake Fortnite cryptocurrency account known as Fortnite Token, calling it a scam and nothing to do with Epic's battle royale and its trademarks. In fact, Epic is calling in its lawyers to shut the whole thing down

A series of tweets between the CEO and the Fortnite Token account reveal the full extent of Sweeny's disdain for the cryptocurrency market (at least when it comes to Fortnite).

"There isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency," he stated "The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic's lawyers are on it."

He then went on to add, "also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing".

However, Fortnite Token - which first appeared towards the end of 2021 - responded to the CEO, claiming that the account wasn't a scam, and merely a fan driven endeavour.

"This is a fair-launch, community-driven, Fortnite game fans-created cryptocurrency project with no specified owner or company structure behind it or a CEO deciding on its future," it replied.

As you may expect, Sweeney soon hit back at this comment, saying, "that's not how trademarks and copyrights work though.

"You can't use the Fortnite name and images without permission to market an unrelated product."

But even with all that said, Epic clearly does have room for the divisive technology elsewhere, with Sweeney previously stating the "Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group."