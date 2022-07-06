Save on these great Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals

Although the Switch OLED was announced around a year ago by Nintendo, it's not always readily available thanks to global supply issues. And it's certainly rare to bag one at a reasonable discount.

However, Currys currently have a few Switch OLED bundles on sale, saving you at least £20 instead of buying everything separately.

The star buy is this bundle which includes an OLED Switch, Animal Crossing New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £359. This is ideal especially for kids and those of you planning on playing with a friend or partner, as both games work splendidly as local multiplayer titles.

Some of the other bundles on offer see a game being included with the OLED Switch for £329. This can be a choice of either Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Given the rarity of physical Switch games being discounted, particularly Nintendo first-party titles, this is a great opportunity to buy an OLED Switch with an excellent game included.

Switch OLED bundles:

