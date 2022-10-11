If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Switch firmware update lets you take screenshots in the Switch Online app

The app on your console, not your phone.
Nintendo Switch Online

You can now take screenshots inside the Nintendo Switch Online application on your console, thanks to the latest Nintendo Switch firmware update.

The previous Switch firmware update was back in March, and finally added folders for organising games.

The update for version 15.0.0 is available now to download.

Although screenshots can be taken within the Switch Online app after launching it from the home screen, video capture is not available.

Patch notes for the update also mention a change to the location of the Bluetooth menu within the system settings and system stability improvements.

Twitter user OatmealDome shared the changes they found under the hood, which includes updates to the Pro Controller Bluetooth firmware.

We're not quite at the stage of being able to easily transfer screenshots between devices using Nintendo Switch Online but hey-ho, maybe we'll get there eventually.

