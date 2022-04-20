Nintendo hit by worker complaint over right to unionise

A Nintendo of America staff member has filed an official complaint concerning alleged company interference in unionisation efforts.

Both Nintendo and its hiring company Aston Carter are named in the complaint, uncovered by Axios, which was filed with the US National Labor Relations Board in Washington state, where Nintendo's North American business is headquartered.

Exact details of the complaint have not been made public, though the complaint highlights several general categories in which Nintendo and Aston Carter are alleged to have been at fault.

These include "coercive statements", "coercive actions", employee "discharge" and "concerted activities".

The case brings to mind the ongoing dispute between staff at Call of Duty studio Raven Software, who have been campaigning for unionisation. That studio's owner, Activision Blizzard, this month announced plans to make all temporary game testers into full-time employees with benefits - except those at Raven.

Nintendo and Aston Carter are yet to comment on the matter.